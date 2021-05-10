The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 665.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

