The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

BATRK stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 34,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

