The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.15. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 754.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

