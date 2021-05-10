The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

STKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

