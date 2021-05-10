The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Truist

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $244.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,910 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

