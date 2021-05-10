The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

SHYF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,726. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -456.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

