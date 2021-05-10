The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

