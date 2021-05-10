The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lifted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 2.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 192,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

NYSE:TJX opened at $73.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

