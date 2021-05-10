The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 3rd

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

The TJX Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 61.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The TJX Companies to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

