The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.15.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $661.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $695.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $771.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total value of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,335,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

