The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Oppenheimer

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $790.65.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock traded down $171.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.60. 8,695,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk shares are going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,108,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $81,850,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.