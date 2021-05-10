The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 47.0% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.84 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

