Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 21.970-21.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.60 billion-$35.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $467.62. 6,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,015. The firm has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

