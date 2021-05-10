ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Hits $968.72 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $968.72 million and approximately $35,849.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11,174.99 or 0.19349961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00247457 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01169630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.32 or 0.00753771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,868.94 or 1.00202466 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

