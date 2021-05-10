Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

