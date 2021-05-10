Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

