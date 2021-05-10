Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 843.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

