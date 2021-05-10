Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $807,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 105,335 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

