Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 276.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

