Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB opened at $61.37 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

