ThredUp (TDUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

