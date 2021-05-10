Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Tilray by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

