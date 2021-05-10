Timothy E. Stuart Sells 12,788 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.05. 1,098,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,969. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

