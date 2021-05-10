Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.81

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 4012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Titan International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

