Titan Medical (TMDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Titan Medical to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $1.73 on Monday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a PE ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Titan Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

