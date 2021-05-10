Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokio Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

TKOMY stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

