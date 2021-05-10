Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

TPDKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

