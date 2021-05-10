Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$118.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.67.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$96.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.17. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$61.09 and a 1 year high of C$106.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$624,064.80. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 in the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.