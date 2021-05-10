Torray LLC Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

JKHY traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.14. 3,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

