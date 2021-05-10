Torray LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $568.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.27 and a 12 month high of $564.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $520.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

