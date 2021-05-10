Torray LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments comprises about 2.1% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,495. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

