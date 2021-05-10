Torray LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 482,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,882. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.