Torray LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $719,910. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

