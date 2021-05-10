Torray LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $12.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $531.67. 3,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,616. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.53 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

