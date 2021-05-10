Torray LLC Sells 56,100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.4% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.21. 51,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,615. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $160.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

