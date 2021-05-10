Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €44.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.81 ($52.72).

Get Total alerts:

Total stock opened at €39.05 ($45.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.11. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.