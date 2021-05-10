Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMLF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.08.

TRMLF stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

