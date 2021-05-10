Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 84.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

