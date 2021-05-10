Trainline’s (TNLIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

