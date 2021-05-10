TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TransUnion stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock worth $6,731,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

