Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TPRKY stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

