TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

NYSE TPVG opened at $14.95 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $462.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 347,842 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,766 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

