Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

TSU stock opened at C$156.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$121.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.41. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$46.84 and a 12-month high of C$157.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

