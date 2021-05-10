Truadvice LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

