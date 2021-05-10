Truadvice LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

