Truadvice LLC Invests $414,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

ZBH stock opened at $172.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

