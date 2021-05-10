Truadvice LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Truadvice LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $253.36 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

