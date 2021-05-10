Truadvice LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 257,429 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.81.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $341.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

