True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.37

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.37 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 20904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.47. The firm has a market cap of C$642.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

