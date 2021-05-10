Truist Initiates Coverage on Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Equities researchers at Truist started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KRT opened at $18.32 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

